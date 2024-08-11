Shan Masood responds to match fixing rumours within Pakistan team

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood firmly dismissed any allegations of match-fixing within the team as they prepare for their two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood rubbished any claims of match-fixing within the team ahead of the two matches of the Test series against Bangladesh, which are set to take place on August 21 in Rawalpindi. Notably, ever since Pakistan's T20 World Cup debacle, there have been a plethora of reports of grouping in the dressing room, which was the major cause of their ouster in the group stage itself.

In the wake of rumours, one of the media reporters asked the Test skipper what message he gave his teammates after Javelin legend Arshad Nadeem's historic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The reporter further added that bringing glory to the nation can reward the players much more than they can earn with the help of match fixing and other illegal activities.

In the same vein, the left-handed batter revealed that he couldn't question anybody's intention, as the journalist went on to use the word match fixing. The southpaw revealed that he would not agree with match fixing on the team and clearly refuted the claims against the Green Army.

Also Read: Wasim Jaffer gives brutal reply to Michael Vaughan on social media

In this cricket setup, I don't think there is anything that points fingers towards that: Shan Masood

“I won't ever question anyone's intentions. You used the word 'match-fixing'. In this cricket setup, I don't think there is anything that points fingers towards that. I won't ever agree to this,” Shan Masood said.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old cricketer shut the mouth of the journalist by stating that the 2024 T20 World Cup has been over and the team is now gearing up for the red ball series, which is set to be the crucial part of the WTC cycle. The Kuwait-born star accepted that everyone wants to win the matches for the country, but unfortunately, hosts USA and eventual winners India knocked them out of the tournament and didn't allow them to make it to the Super Eight fixture despite their wins over Ireland and Canada.

“Secondly, you can't mix formats. The World Cup is in the past. You have to look forward. This is a Test team. Even in the last series, we played good cricket but couldn't win," he added further.

Also Read: 'Plenty of changes' - Former RCB player feels India's team structure will change for 2025 Champions Trophy

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube