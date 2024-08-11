'World's best batter' - Not Virat Kohli, Former Pakistan pacer picks this Indian player as the best batter at present

Former Pakistan bowler, Mohammad Zahid lavished rich praise on India National Cricket Team skipper Rohit Sharma. He called the opening batter the best in the world currently, highlighting his ability to face fast bowlers.

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Zahid lauded India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma. The cricketer turned analyst feels that the 37-year-old India's skipper is one of the best batters currently in the world and has taken the game to the epitome of the level owing to his magnificent batting display and efforts.

Notably, Rohit Sharma seems to have adopted the fearless approach in the game and has made mockery of the bowlers in all three formats of the game, scoring runs consistently at the top of the order, making India sit at the top spot in the ICC rankings. The 37-year-old cricketer has made a big change in his batting after the 2022 T20 World Cup. Rohit showed the way to his team, and since then, the side hasn't looked back at all. The stylish right-handed batter seems extremely fearless while batting at the top position and smashing to the bowlers, just like in the video games.

Rohit Sharma led the side to the finals of the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup 2023. The Mumbai Indians star hammered over 600 runs in the World Cup and guided the side to the final. Despite the crushing loss against Australia in the final showdown, the Indian captain made sure that his team continued the same momentum in the 2024 T20 World Cup, scoring 257 runs and helping the side win the title on June 29 at Barbados.

Also Read: Adam Zampa lashes out at former Aussie cricketers for rude remarks

Rohit Sharma is the best batter in the world at the moment: Mohammad Zahid

In the same vein, Mohammed Zahid feels that Rohit Sharma is the best batter in the world, highlighting his ability to play against fast bowlers. While calling him the gifted one, he said that the flamboyant opening batter picks the length early.

Also Read: Watch: Aiden Markram gives Jason Holder a send-off after taking down his off-stump

"Rohit Sharma is the best batter in the world at the moment, he plays fast bowlers so well - I have never seen him getting bogged down against fast bowling, he is so gifted, picks the length early," Mohammad Zaid said while speaking on Basit Ali YouTube channel.

Also Read: Watch: Lungi Ngidi shushes Jayden Seales, mocks him with 'chirping' action after cleaning him up

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube