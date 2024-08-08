New footage shows Rohit Sharma's disappointed reaction after Rishabh Pant's slow reaction costs stumping

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka on Wednesday (August 7) saw a series of blunders in quick succession, starting from Rishabh Pant to the third umpire, which first left Indian captain Rohit Sharma and later the Sri Lankan coaching staff fuming.

This incident took place in the 49th over of Sri Lanka's innings, which was bowled by star spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist spinner thought he had the wicket of Maheesh Theekshana, who went to jump down the track but was unable to get any connection with the bat as Pant completed the stumping in the death overs.

However, replays showcased an overall different story of Pant's stumping in the game. The star wicketkeeper delayed his movement and hit the stumps a few seconds late. At the same time, Theekshana was able to put the bat on the crease to avoid being out of the game.

On witnessing these replays, Team India captain Rohit Sharma was evidently fuming at Rishabh Pant, who was playing his first ODI since 2022 after his horrible car accident. KL Rahul was the wicketkeeper batter in the first two ODs of the series.

Watch: Team India captain Rohit Sharma was evidently fuming at Rishabh Pant



However, this was not the end of a chaotic situation, as the third umpire also added his chaos to this. On what was evident not-out decision, the big screen showed 'Out.' Meanwhile, the decision was changed immediately, as it emerged as a big mistake from the TV umpires in the crucial encounter. Later, Sri Lanka won the series 2-0. This was the first time since 1997, when the Lanka Lions crushed Team India in a bilateral ODI series.

