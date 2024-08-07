Watch: Rohit Sharma shares fun moment with ground staff ahead of 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Ahead of the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, August 7, India captain Rohit Sharma was visible having a friendly interaction with one of the floor group workers

Team India's captain Rohit Sharma was seen having a friendly interaction with one of the ground staff members ahead of the third ODI, which is slated to take place on August 7 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Team India is trailing 1-0 in the three matches of the ODI series after suffering 32 runs of defeat in the last game, which took place on August 4.

Known for his laid-back demeanour and cheeky sense of humour, Rohit Sharma exhibited these tendencies in a video shared by a fan on social media. The 37-year-old captain was seen making amusing gestures and talking to ground staff members before heading to the dressing room.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and his men face a challenging series, and the side aims to win the upcoming clash to keep away from losing their first ODI series against Sri Lanka since 1997. However, the flamboyant opener has been in magnificent form at some point in the collection, preserving his great performances from the World Cup's ultimate year.

Rohit Sharma had accumulated two half centuries in the first two ODIs and amassed 122 runs against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma had accumulated two half centuries in the first two ODIs and amassed 122 runs in the two games he had played so far. The stylish right-handed batter's magnificent knock of 58 runs in the opening ODI helped them level up the score against Sri Lanka. In the first game, India were all out for 230 runs, ending in a tie despite needing just one run from two wickets in hand.

However, the second ODI witnessed India's collapse after lethal bowling spells from Jaffrey Vandersay and Charith Asalanka, which bundled Team India for 208 runs to lose the game by 32 runs.

