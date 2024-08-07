Shardul Thakur reveals shabby treatment in Australia during historic 2021 Gabba Test

Beating Aussies in Australia in a Test series is not a big joke, but Team India managed to pull it off in great style despite having big odds against them. After being bowled out for 36 in the first Test in Adelaide during the 2021–2022 tour, a sorry fate awaited the visiting sides. Especially after losing most of the major players to injuries, a spirited Team India bounced back in style to stun the hosts, winning the Melbourne and Brisbane Tests and claiming the series by 2-1.

However, Team India went through a lot of struggles on the tour, not just on the field but inside as well. Speaking about the same subject, India's star cricketer, Shardul Thakur, who was one of the heroes during India's victory, exposed Australia's horrible treatment during the Gabba Test. The 32-year-old cricketer revealed that they were treated very badly during the tours, and there was not any housekeeping for 4-5 days. The CSK legend also revealed that they themselves need to change the bedsheets if they want to clean up their room, as the facilities were not given to them by Australia.

Shardul Thakur on 2020-21 BGT in Australia:🗣️-



Shame on you Australians and Australian cricket @CricketAus 🤬



Forever grateful to Captain @ImRo45 for owning Australia👏🇮🇳



pic.twitter.com/uGxNs2fQCI — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 6, 2024



"The way they treated us was very horrible. For 4 or 5 days there won't be any housekeeping service in the hotel. So if you want to change your bed sheets, you would have to walk up the stairs for four or five floors, get the bed sheets when you are tired, come and change it and do your own things," Shardul Thakur said being quoted by Sportskeeda.

Also Read: Shardul Thakur reveals what makes MS Dhoni the captain special

There were a lot of negative things being said about us to put us under pressure: Shardul Thakur

The 2021–2022 series saw that the Indian players were getting abused continuously by their Aussie crowd. Notably, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were abused in Sydney, and the same continued in Sydney as well. The right-arm pacer also revealed the unpleasant word he heard from the lady governor of Queensland. The star bowler claimed that these things were told to them just to put pressure on them to lose the final Test match at Gabba in Brisbane.

"Going from Sydney to Brisbane, we also heard the lady governor of Queensland saying if the Indians don't want to come here, don't come, we don't want to host them. There were a lot of negative things being said about us to put us under pressure," he added further.

However, Team India defeated Australia by three wickets after a heroic innings of 89 by Rishabh Pant in the fourth and last innings to help India chase 329.

Also Read: Watch: Kohli, Rohit react to hilarious fan sketch in Sri Lanka

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube