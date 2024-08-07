Pakistan name new vice-captain for Bangladesh Test series

The Pakistan Cricket Board's men's selection committee today announced the 17-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship game against Bangladesh on August 7. The opening Test game is set to take place on August 21 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In addition, the second Test game is slated to take place on August 30 in Karachi. The Green Army's training camp is set to commence at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 11 and will be supervised by red-ball head coach Jason Gillispie and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood. According to PCB, the visiting sides are set to arrive in the host nation on August 17 and are expected to resume training in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the 17-member Test squad will be led by captain Shan Masood, while left-handed batter Saud Shakeel has been named as his deputy. The middle-order batter takes over from left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as a part of the selector's strategic decision that aimed at managing Pakistan's lead fast bowlers workload from August 2, 2024, to April 5, 2025, where the Men in Green are set to play nine Tests, 14 T20Is, and 17 ODIs.

PAKISTAN SQUAD (ICC World Test Championship vs Bangladesh)

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS SQUAD (for 1st four-day match, vs Bangladesh ‘A’, dates TBC)

On the other hand, Saud Shakeel will be leading the Pakistan Shaheens in the first Test match against Bangladesh 'A.' For the four-day match, the Pakistan Shaheens will commence their training sessions on Wednesday afternoon at Islamabad Club under head coach Umar Gul. Meanwhile, the PCB has been in contact with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, and it is expected that the revised schedule of Pakistan Shaheens against Bangladesh A series will be announced shortly.

Saud Shakeel (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Umar Amin

