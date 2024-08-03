'If they don't want to come, it doesn't matter' - Former Pakistan player's explosive remark on India's Champions Trophy 2025 participation

Former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq has recently made an audacious claim about Team India's participation in the Champions Trophy 2025, set to start in February 2025. The Pakistani great has said that if Rohit Sharma and his men do not want to come to the host nation to play the showpiece event, it does not bother them at all.

Notably, Pakistan has been named the hosts of the upcoming ICC marquee event since the 1996 ODI World Cup, marking a significant milestone for the country's cricket, but Team India seems a bit reluctant to travel to the host nation owing to geopolitical tensions rising between both sides as well as longstanding political issues.

If they don't want to come, it doesn't matter: Saqlain Mushtaq

The Veteran spinner stated that it should not matter to the Pakistan team whether India will come to the neighbouring country or not. The legendary cricketer further said that it's up to the ICC now, as they will take the right steps to ensure everything falls into place. However, not only Mushtaq, but the debate and controversies have drawn several comments from former pundits from both sides. The Indian team has not played in Pakistan since 2008 owing to security concerns, and their participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy remains uncertain. Following the same, the 47-year-old cricketer addressed the situation with full honesty.

"It's simple. If India wants to come, they can. If they don't want to come, it doesn't matter. There's no point in making a fuss about it. This won't make either party good or bad. This is ICC's event, and they will look into this matter, as they should," Saqlain Mushtaq said being quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan were the hosts of the 2023 Asia Cup, but Team India refused to travel, and Rohit Sharma and Co. played all of their matches in Sri Lanka under the hybrid model. As per reports, the same model seems to be taken into consideration for the Champions Trophy 2025 as well if the ICC fails to convince BCCI to send its team to Pakistan.

