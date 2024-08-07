Watch: Kohli, Siraj force Rohit Sharma to take review; turns out successful

India's star cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli, who are both typically aggressive players, successfully directed their aggressiveness by appealing to captain Rohit Sharma to take a DRS against Sadeera Samarawickrama during the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka taking place on August 7 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Mohammed Siraj, who had gotten heated up following his altercation with Kusal Mendis, unleashed a magnificent reverse-swinging yorker. Following the same, Sri Lanka star batter Sadeera seemed surprised when the yorker hit precisely in the blockhole. They had been batting on ducks. However, it initially looked as though he had just managed to get the bat on it when the umpire rejected Siraj along with the other Indian players' appeal.

However, the Indian pacer was confident that the ball had hit the leg first, and even star cricketer Virat Kohli, who was standing at short midfield, was convinced that the ball did not reach the bat first and went to Rohit Sharma to explain the whole stance. However, it seems that captain Rohit Sharma clearly lacked trust but later came to the brilliant decision to take the DRS at the very last moment. Following the same, replays showed that the ball struck the foot before the bat, and consequently, Sri Lanka went on to lose their fourth wicket, and the decision was overturned.

Watch: Rohit Sharma came to the brilliant decision to take the DRS at the very last moment



Speaking about the game here, Sri Lanka posted 248/7 in the given 50 overs. Earlier, it was Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka who won the toss and invited Rohit Sharma and his men to field first in the game. Notably, after being opted to bat first, Sri Lanka opening batter Pathum Nissanka made 45 runs from 65 balls, while star batter Avishka Fernando made 96 runs to keep their side in the dominant spot of the game. Star batter Kusal Mendis also chipped in crucial 59 runs to post a decent total. However, during the chase, India are currently 37/1 in four overs.