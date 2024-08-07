Watch: Riyan Parag's aggressive celebration after he takes maiden ODI wicket

There was an explosion of pure brilliance during the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka, which took place on August 7 at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka opening batter Avishka Fernando, who was just four runs short of his stunning century, got out on 96 runs in the crucial game. Debutant Riyan Parag silenced the terrifying right-handed batter and showed his lethal form against the Lankan lions. The celebration of Riyan, who beat even his idol, Virat Kohli, when it came to aggression, was the highlight of that moment. The star all-rounder fired air punches in excitement for India's second wicket, breaking the crucial partnership and putting a lot of pressure on the home team.

The star spinner bowled a full-length delivery around the middle stump in the 35th over. Fernando tried to get away for a block with a straight bat but was misled. The 22-year-old cricketer got his first wicket in an ODI owing to a stunning plumb in the middle and the umpire's decision to raise his finger in confirmation.

Watch: Avishka Fernando walked in agony after failing to turn his magnificent 96-run knock into a well-deserved century



Following the same, Kusal Mendis was having conversations with Fernando as well; however, he didn't seem too comfortable taking the review. Notably, Avishka walked in agony after failing to turn his magnificent 96-run knock into a well-deserved century. The top-order batter struck two sixes and nine boundaries all through his innings, and his teammates gave him a standing ovation along with that.

Speaking about the game here, Sri Lanka posted 248/7 in the given 50 overs. Earlier, it was Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka who won the toss and invited Rohit Sharma and his men to field first in the game. Notably, after being opted to bat first, Sri Lanka opening batter Pathum Nissanka made 45 runs from 65 balls, while star batter Avishka Fernando made 96 runs to keep their side in the dominant spot of the game.

