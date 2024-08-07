Watch: Kusal Mendis throws his helmet in frustration after Virat Kohli LBW decision gets overturned

Rohit Sharma and his men failed to chase the target of 241 runs against Sri Lanka in the second ODI after Team India was bundled out for 208 runs and lost the match by 32 runs during the second ODI against Sri Lanka on August 4 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Notably, after the first game ended in a tie, Team India were favourites to go up 1-0 in the series. However, Charith Asalanka and his men danced to the tunes of the Sri Lankan skippers and defeated strong visiting sides.

India's swashbuckling batter Virat Kohli, who was expected to do most of the damage to the hosts bowlers, again had a below-par outing in the second ODI as the former India captain was able to rack up just 14 runs off 19 balls. The top-order batter struggled a bit against the spinners and was called LBW when he was batting on 13 runs.

The modern-day batting master took his time to challenge the umpire's decision. The replays show that Virat Kohli was not out and successfully overturned the umpire's decision. However, the third umpire decision left Kusal Mendis frustrated, as he knew the batting legend could show his lethal form in the do-or-die clash.

Following the same, Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper batter threw his helmet in the frustation. The members of Sri Lanka's coaching staff were also stunned after the on-field decision of the umpire was overturned. However, despite that, Virat Kohli was just able to add one more run and score 14 runs off 19 balls. The RCB stalwart was trapped in front of the stumps by Jaffrey Vandersay.

Watch: Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis threw his helmet in the frustation



Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be next seen in action in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka, slated to take place on August 7.

