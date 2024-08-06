Former RCB star set to become first Indian to play SA20

India's star cricketer Dinesh Karthik is set to become the first player to feature in SA20 2025. According to Cricbuzz, Karthik is set to join the Paarl Royals for the upcoming edition as an overseas player. The SA20 will be the first marquee event that Karthik will be playing after his retirement from Indian cricket in June, the day he turned 39. The middle-order batter, who has played 180 international matches for India and last featured in the IPL 2024 for RCB, has now been signed up as a mentor for the team, which is searching for its first title since the inception of the league.

On the T20 cricket circuit, Dinesh Karthik, known as one of the best finishers, has been rated by his peers among the sharpest cricket analysts owing to his vast experience in the shortest format of the game. Karthik, currently donning the hat of the commentary in the ongoing Hundred for Sky Sports, has played 401T20s, and in the IPL, he has played for six IPL teams, which included leading KKR. Former India's star cricketer was also the fittest player in the IPL, having missed just 2 seasons across the 17 editions so far since 2008.

BCCI has only given the nod to retired Indian players to take part in the overseas T20 league

Meanwhile, the BCCI has only given the nod to retired Indian players to take part in the overseas T20 league. In addition to this, Ambati Rayadu turned up to play CPL, while Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan played in the ILT20 last year. However, Suresh Raina was part of Abu Dhabhi T10.

Paarl Royals squad

David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dinesh Karthik, Mitchell van Buuren, Codi Yusuf, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dayyaan Galiem (traded in)