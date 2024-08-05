Former RCB stars set to reunite in SA20

Both players have years of experience playing in the IPL.

In a recent development coming in, two former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stars are set to reunite in the upcoming edition of the SA20 tournament.

Ex-RCB wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will work along with AB de Villiers as the new brand ambassador for the SA20 league

With his extensive experience in the IPL, Karthik will focus on expanding the League’s global fan base.

Speaking after the developments of Karthik's appointment as the League ambassador, SA20 League Commissioner and former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith said,

"We are thrilled to welcome DK as an ambassador for Betway SA20 Season 3. His exceptional cricketing talent and personality make him the perfect fit for our league and his involvement will undoubtedly elevate the League’s status globally and in India. We look forward to a fantastic season ahead, with DK playing a vital role in making it a resounding success.”

Dinesh Karthik retired from IPL earlier this year

Karthik has left a remarkable mark on the IPL. As one of the league's original players, he has participated in an astounding 257 matches, tying with Rohit Sharma for the second-highest number of appearances, just behind MS Dhoni's 264.

Karthik, in the latter stages of his career, also evolved into one of the best finishers in the business in the shortest format by adding an explosive element to his batting style.

Recently, Karthik was appointed as the new batting coach and mentor for Royal Challengers Bangalore for the IPL 2025 season following his retirement.

In addition to his IPL career, Karthik played in 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 60 T20Is for India. He was also a member of the Indian squad that won the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

