KKR star joins Delhi Capitals' franchise in SA20

In a recent development coming in, a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star is set to join the Delhi Capitals' (DC) franchise in the upcoming edition of the SA20 league. The news of the same was also confirmed by the franchise on their social media handles.

The 22-year-old will now be seen playing for the Pretoria Capitals in SA20 2025, which will be his maiden stint in the country's franchise cricket competition.

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz will also reunite with coach Jonathan Trott, under whom Afghanistan had reached their maiden World Cup semi-final in June earlier this year.

More recently, Trott was announced as the new head coach of the Pretoria Capitals, taking over from Graham Ford who had left office last month.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in incredible form recently

Gurbaz has shown impressive form in T20Is, of late, emerging as the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2024 with 281 runs across eight innings, averaging 35.12 with a strike rate of 124.33.

He has previously been part of the Capitals' franchise in the ILT20 - Dubai - during the 2023-24 season, where he accumulated 146 runs in eight innings, averaging 18.25 with a strike rate of 155.31.

Additionally, Gurbaz brings valuable IPL experience, having secured a title with Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year.

At just 22, Gurbaz has already established himself as a globetrotter in T20 cricket and is currently playing for the Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the Global T20 Canada.

He will join other notable players such as Wayne Parnell, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Jimmy Neesham, and Anrich Nortje, who were retained by the Capitals for the upcoming season, along with new signing Ollie Pope from England.

