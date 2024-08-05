3 Overseas players KKR should retain before the IPL 2025 mega auction

We look at three players KKR can choose from to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

The three-time IPL champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), have a number of quality players in their squad. Each player contributed their part in IPL 2024, which helped the team win the title for the first time in ten years. KKR played like a well-oiled machine and rightly won the title for the third time.

However, a fresh mega auction will present a fresh set of headaches for the defending champions. They have plenty of quality names in the overseas department but will have to take some harsh calls ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. It will be hard to leave out any of them, but the structure of the auction makes things work that way.

We look at three players KKR can choose from to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Andre Russell

The most obvious choice for KKR to retain is Andre Russell, a runaway match-winner and KKR’s go-to man. Russell has been around the setup for a number of years and has a lot to offer to any T20 side in the world. He contributes with both bat and ball and has been quite consistent in both departments for a while now.

Muscle Russell announces his arrival 💜



Is this the beginning of an explosive finish 🤔



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/mpewf32Ib6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2024

He was instrumental in KKR’s winning campaign in IPL 2024 and should be their first retention, given he has shown no signs of regression and still has ample cricket left. It looks obvious that he will continue playing for KKR for another cycle. He is not coming to the auction at any cost.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is another KKR giant who will likely be retained by the three-time IPL champions ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Narine contributed heavily with both bat and ball and was the most valuable player in IPL 2024. His bowling credentials are well-documented, for Narine is among the finest T20 spinners going around.

Further, he showed his batting prowess while opening for KKR by utilising the powerplay overs and providing brisk starts to his side in almost every game. His batting consistency amazed everyone, for Narine batted more than just a slogger and also hit a marvellous century. Narine has been a loyal KKR player over the years and is likely to continue donning the purple jersey in the upcoming editions of the IPL.

Phil Salt

Kolkata Knight Riders might have to choose between Phil Salt and Mitchell Starc, and they should prefer Salt for multiple reasons. Firstly, Salt has multi-value, given he contributes with bat and gloves, solving the problem of having a wicketkeeper in the team. Further, he has been quite consistent with the willow and played a pivotal role in KKR’s run till the playoffs in IPL 2024.

Phil Salt on song here at the Eden Gardens 🎶@KKRiders have already reached 40/0 in the chase ⚡️⚡️



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/fAQiG2rRwf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2024

If he comes into the auction, the teams will go heavily after him, and KKR can simply retain him to have a solid wicketkeeper batter at the top to continue a tried-and-tested opening partnership. Starc’s injury and availability have always been issues. KKR should take a safer route and pick Salt over him to retain for the upcoming season.

