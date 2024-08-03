3 Overseas players Mumbai Indians (MI) should retain before the IPL 2025 mega auction

We look at three possible overseas players MI can choose from to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), will be massively disappointed with their performances in the previous cycle. Despite being one of the strongest sides in the competition, MI could qualify for playoffs only once and finished at the bottom twice in three editions. Before a fresh cycle, the team must look at where they lagged and make proper retentions.

While its main strength was Indian core, MI had a few quality names in the overseas department. Maybe they don’t have too many foreign players to retain, but the team can still look to hold back a few whose value will surge by the next auction. They have a few young overseas names to work with and make them their long-term investment.

We look at three possible overseas players MI can choose from to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd is a solid all-rounder who has upgraded his skillsets massively in the last year or so. Shepherd can hit pacers at will, and his range-hitting has been on the rise for some time now. Further, he can be an enforcer in the middle overs and bowl hard lengths at pace into the pitch to agitate batters.

𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗯𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵 🔥



On Display: The Romario Shepherd show at the Wankhede 💪



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @starsportsindia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/H63bfwm51J — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2024

Overall, Shepherd is a decent package to have, and if he goes in the auction, he will fetch a handsome sum due to the value he provides. Playing for MI last season, the 29-year-old showed his capabilities in patches, especially with the bat. The team can retain him at a significantly fair price and use his services for many years.

Tim David

When MI bought Tim David at INR 8.25 crore in the IPL 2022 auction, they had high expectations from him. While David hasn’t performed as consistently as the team would have liked, his role is so arduous that many have failed to do it consistently. Still, as a finisher, he has done reasonably well, as his strike rate of 170.28 depicts.

Tim David onslaught 🔥🔥



Harshal Patel gets the dangerous batter but #MI are inching closer to 200 with 3 balls to go!



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/Kqv6trGprN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2024

One thing is confirmed - if David comes into the auction again, he will be in demand, for the kind of ability he has, and the job he has to do. He has gained ample experience in the previous three editions and will be handy in any team he lands in. If MI retain him, they will have a fine lower-order pace basher for death overs.

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee is another option available to Mumbai Indians to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Coetzee made his IPL debut last season, snaring 13 wickets at an average of 26.23 and a strike rate of 15.46 in ten outings, with the best of 4/34. Maybe he was slightly expensive, but the whole edition was high-scoring, and it was his first experience in the league.

Valiant knock, momentum-changing overs and a run-out that sealed a thrilling win 👏👏



Gerald Coetzee rounds up the #PBKSvMI clash ⏪#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/tLgbcw8Uhk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2024

His talent and skills are palpable, making Coetzee a fine option in any T20 side. With age on his side, Coetzee can serve the team for several years and form a lethal partnership with Jasprit Bumrah. It won’t be a surprise if MI persist with him by retaining him.

