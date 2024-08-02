Delhi Capitals (DC) to retain one of these 3 Uncapped Players before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

We look at three possible players DC can choose from the uncapped category to retain before IPL 2025 mega auction.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have several quality options to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, a few reports suggest that IPL will allow teams to keep one uncapped player as an addition. That will enable them to retain one of the young players they have worked with in the last few years.

DC have always invested heavily in young guns and take the best ones available. So, if they can keep any of those without taking them through the auction process, they will take it with both hands. They have several young sensations who can be part of the core in the coming years.

We look at three possible players DC can choose from the uncapped category to retain.

Abishek Porel

Abishek Porel is among the finest young talents going in the domestic arena. Initially, in Rishabh Pant’s absence, Porel showcased his skillsets on the big stage in IPL 2023 and continued his fine work in the 2024 season. Overall, he has 360 runs at an average of 25.71 and a strike rate of 152.54 in 16 IPL innings, including two fifties.

Further, Porel can also contribute with the gloves and has been quite safe behind the sticks. He has shown he can be more than a mere backup to Pant, for he is flexible with batting positions and offers wicketkeeping. The 21-year-old is a complete package and can be a long-term investment for Delhi Capitals, who know his game inside out.

Kumar Kushagra

Kumar Kushagra is another option for Delhi Capitals to retain in the uncapped category section. Kushagra was bought in with massive hype at a whopping INR 7.2 crore in the IPL 2024 auction, for DC wanted additional cover for Pant, who was returning from a freak accident. He is known for his hard-hitting and wicketkeeping skills.

He didn’t impress much with the limited opportunities in IPL 2024 and could only accumulate three runs in as many outings. However, the talent is palpable with the 19-year-old, and with age on his side, DC know he is one for the future. If DC invest in him, they will have a solid middle-order batter with wicketkeeping skills for a long time.

Rasikh Dar

Generally, uncapped Indian pacers don’t find a place in the retention list, but Rasikh Dar is different and skilled. Rasikh was among DC’s finest bowlers in IPL 2024 and proved why everyone around him rates him highly. In a high-scoring season, the 24-year-old snared 9 wickets at a strike rate of 16.33 in eight innings, with the best of 3/34.

Rasikh can bowl in different phases and has shown he has the tools to succeed in various conditions. He is still a work in progress and will only improve as he gains more exposure and is put into pressure situations in the toughest T20 league in the world. If DC retain him, they will have an ever-improving Indian pacer who can bowl hard overs for them in the coming years.

