'In the last IPL...' - Ashwin reveals reason behind new-found batting form in TNPL 2024

India's star cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that he felt the requirement to widen his game back in the IPL 2024, and this is why he looked up to his batting performances, which are helping him in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. The ace all-rounder has been leading the Dindigul Dragons in the TNPL 2024, finishing in the fourth spot in the points table of the league stage. However, the lower-middle-order batter played a huge role in beating CSG in the eliminator clash before thrashing ITT in the Qualifier 2 with his batting display to seal the stage in the final showdown, where his side will be locking horns against LKK on August 4 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai.

The stylish right-handed batter seems magnificent, with the bat in the TNPL 2024 having been the Dindigul Dragon's third-highest run scorer and batting at the top-order this side to lead his side from the front with his great batting, bowling, and fielding display. The star all-rounder has scored over 200 runs in just eight matches with a solid strike rate of 167.

'Do I want to explore other options?' is something I had to ask myself: Ravichandran Ashwin

Meanwhile, the veteran off-spinner's successful use of reverse sweeps against left-arm spinners with the likes of Sai Kishore and S. Ajit Ram in Qualifier 2 against the ITT camp has captured most of the attention in the last game. In the same vein, the 37-year-old cricketer revealed that he thought to work on his batting in the IPL 2024 as he felt that he could hit the ball on the ground. The right-arm-off spinner revealed that exploring new things keeps him interested in the games.

TNPL - He owns the streets 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/aODRmJbFVn — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 3, 2024



“In the last IPL, I felt like I needed to widen my game and widen my horizons square of the wicket because I know I can hit the ball down the ground, and I can use my feet. 'Do I want to explore other options?' is something I had to ask myself. So, if I can ask that question and if I can find an answer, it gives me a new avenue to explore and keep myself interested in the game,” stated Ashwin on the eve of TNPL final, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

