Watch: Ashwin gets angry at teammate in TNPL; later issues clarification

The Dindigul Dragons thrashed the Chepauk Super Gillies by four wickets on Thursday in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 eliminator game. The Dragons decided to bowl first, and they limited Chepauk to 158 for six in the given 20 overs of the game. Dindigul captain Ravichandran Ashwin and Shivam Singh rallied by putting up a 112-run stand for the second wicket, but they lost a couple of wickets in the last few overs. However, Dindigul ultimately made it through a thrilling match thanks to a couple of Super Gillies fielding blunders, which allowed them to place in Qualifier 2.

After opener Vimal Khumar got out in the second over of the chase, Ashwin and Shivam gave Dindigul a much-needed boost, and the game could have ended much quicker for the home team at the NPR College Ground. Notably, Ashwin stepped up the order and hit his fifty in just 27 balls. Shortly after, Shivam got to his half-century, and together they reduced the figure to 45 needed off 42 games to win the eliminator clash.

However, in the fourteenth over, Dindigul lost momentum after Ashwin and Baba Indrajith were both dismissed in consecutive deliveries. Then, in the next over, Prem Kumar, who had earlier removed the former, came back to take yet another wicket. Dindigul hence lost four wickets in eighteen deliveries, leading to twenty runs required from twenty-one balls.

Also Read: Watch: Ashwin clears the ground with humungous six during half-century at number 3 in TNPL Eliminator

We'll have to have a chat, but the important thing was we closed the game: Ravichandran Ashwin

Following the same, Ravichandran Ashwin appeared obviously frustrated while inside the dugout during this collapse. India's star all-rounder seemed clearly enraged as he waved fiercely at the batter in the 17th over. Social media was shaken by the video of Ashwin's outburst from the dugout. However, the off-spinner later clarified his actions and chatter.



"Pressure does these things (on the near collapse), we'll have to have a chat, but the important thing was we closed the game. It was an imperfect game, despite our shoddy bowling and fielding, we kept them down to a low score. As an international and IPL player, the responsibility was with me to do well (with the bat). We haven't played the perfect game, hopefully we'll do well in the coming games. Thankful for the crowd for having turned up," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: Watch: Haris Rauf's aggressive celebration after dismissing Andre Russell

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube