Watch: Ashwin given a warning at non-striker's end by bowler in TNPL

Mohan Prasath warned Ravichandran Ashwin on the non-striker’s end in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 in a hilarious development. The incident unfolded in the 15th set when Mohan was going through his over when he spotted a chance to do the unthinkable.

As the bowler was going through his action, he stopped midway and immediately turned towards the non-striker Ashwin, ready to come out of his crease. Prasath didn’t utter anything but had eye contact with Ashwin, telling him to stay within the line until the ball was delivered.

The replays showed Ashwin’s bat was on the line, meaning had Prasath dislodged the bails, the non-striker could have been out. It was probably the first time when someone did it against Ashwin, who is generally aware of such rules and remains in line until the bowler completes his action.

He also got a taste of his own medicine since Ashwin made this trend famous with a run out back in the day against Jos Buttler in the IPL. Since then, the non-strikers are generally aware to stay inside the line against him, and Ashwin probably didn’t expect something similar to happen to him at that moment of the game.

Dindigul Dragons all out on 136 against Nellai Royal Kings

Meanwhile, Dindigul Dragons could only assemble a mere 136 in the first innings against Nellai Royal Kings and would be disappointed with their batting efforts. Only Shivam Singh (70) showed the application to stay longer at the crease, whereas all other batters kept losing their wickets one after another.

Sonu Yadav got two wickets, while four other bowlers got a wicket each for Nellai Royal Kings in Dindigul. As many as four Dindigul batters succumbed to a run out, showing their lack of understanding between the wickets.

Nellai Royal Kings look well on track to chase down the total. While they also lost four wickets midway through the innings, NRK still has some batting left to chase down the total.

While Dindigul Dragons have qualified for the next round, a win in this game would have made a case for them to end in the top two. However, they might have to settle with a fourth spot now.

