Watch: Ashwin clears the ground with humungous six during half-century at number 3 in TNPL Eliminator

Dindigul Dragons, on Thursday, pulled off a four-wicket win against Chepauk Super Gillies in the Eliminator tie of the 2024 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Team India's star cricketer, Ravichandran Ashwin, is no mug with the bat. The stylish right-handed batter has five centuries and 14 fifties to his name in Test cricket, one half century in ODIs, and the highest score of 50 runs in Indian Premier League history. In the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 Eliminator clash, Ravichandran Ashwin, who is the skipper of Dindigul Dragons, was magnificent against Chepauk Super Gillies at NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The 38-year-old cricketer played out his first three deliveries as dot balls and then went on to hammer the fourth ball for a wonderful six down the ground. In his 57-run knock that came off 35 deliveries, the lower-middle-order batter hit four sixes and four boundaries before faltering in the 14th over of the crucial run chase. However, Ashwin's blazing knock was great enough for the Dindigul Dragons to capitalise on as his team went on to win the do-or-die with one ball to spare and four wickets in hand.

Also Read: Watch: Haris Rauf's aggressive celebration after dismissing Andre Russell

Ravichandran Ashwin has unleashed yet another glorious chapter and taken his side from the front to Qualifier 2

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the best bowlers that India has ever produced, and he is quite handy too. Every year, his batting seems to go a notch higher. Now in the TNPL Eliminator, the off-spinner has unleashed yet another glorious chapter and taken his side from the front to Qualifier 2 of the TNPL 2024 edition. Fancode, which is the live stream of the TNPL 2024, shared a video of Ashwin's fiery knock on their official Twitter handle.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma responds to query on Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul in ODIs?

Ash-tonishing attack up front from Ashwin to take Dindigul Dragons a step closer to 🏆#TNPLonFanCode @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/tbhqYLujMC — FanCode (@FanCode) August 1, 2024



While the star cricketer was named Man of the Match, he took it on himself to make sure his side entered the Qualifier 2, where they are set to lock horns against the Tiruppur Tamizhans in the Qualifier 2 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai on August 2.

Also Read: Watch: Promising England off-spinning talent nails 120kph yorkers in the death to win match in The Hundred

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube