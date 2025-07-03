‘This is the First Time..’ – Delhi Capitals Star Ready To Surprise in IPL 2026 After Honing New Skill

T Natarajan made his debut in the TNPL in 2016 for the Dindigul Dragons.
In the inaugural season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in 2016, a young bowler ran in for the Dindigul Dragons. Little did everyone know that the same left-arm seamer would go on to represent India. Having played for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, T Natarajan got real quick recognition for his ability to ace yorkers at will. Bowling yorkers is an incredibly unique skill, and not many bowlers can keep bowling them at will. The 34-year-old always had the knack of bowling good yorkers, and that was the beginning of his story in 2016.
However, the yorker ace seems to be honing a new skill, ahead of the IPL 2026 auctions later this year. Currently playing for the Tiruppur Tamizhans in the TNPL, Natarajan has been entrusted with a new role. The left-arm pacer has been bowling with the new ball this season, and it has paid rich dividends for the Tamizhans. They have qualified for the final of the league and will play against either Chepauk Super Gillies or the Dindigul Dragons.
The 34-year-old has performed excellently for the Tamizhans this season. One of his strengths, which sets him apart from the others, is his consistent ability to take wickets. Couple that with a superb economy, and it almost becomes a recipe for a killer fast bowler in the shortest format of the game. With an economy of just 6.36, Natarajan is the bowler with the fifth-best economy this season, till now. Out of the 27.5 overs he has bowled, eight have been maidens. In the shortest format of the game, where batters are out there with an aggressive approach, this speaks volumes of Natarajan’s consistency.
The Delhi Capitals pacer has played 63 matches in the IPL for various franchises to date. Having picked 67 wickets in the league overall, his best figures read 4/19. Natarajan has shown a plethora of skills, but most of them have come in at the death. But this time around, the seamer has taken up a new role. It would be extremely interesting to see how he fares in that role. With the IPL transfer windows just around the corner and every team looking to intensify their balance and structure, Natarajan could be on the cusp of a retention possibility!
