CSK Star Shines in TNPL For Dindigul Dragons, Ignites Chances of Retention For IPL 2026

The Dindigul Dragons won the Eliminator beating the Trichy Grand Cholas by six wickets.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is currently running through a purple patch. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ace spinner has single-handedly carried the Dindigul Dragons past the Trichy Grand Cholas in the Eliminator of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. After bowling a tight three-wicket spell, the off-spin maestro went on to score a 48-ball 83 to take his team home. The Dragons were chasing a total of 141 against the Grand Cholas.

All matches (32) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS 163/8 PAL 167/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 148/6 MPS 144/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Saint George’s Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL 244/10 BAN 167/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 142/4 CCYMT 127/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 149/3 SOST 154/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT 120/7 SOST 122/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT 119/2 MAR 123/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 101/2 BSP 99/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 268/6 INDU19 274/6 Fixtures Standings Live – test – United Kingdom India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND 310/5 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 31/4 INA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – INA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR 170/6 NK 152/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW 70/4 LLG 193/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – NK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR – THUB 10/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 LEX – TGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – WAF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Live – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS 41/0 CBG 122/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 DID 143/4 TGC 140/9 Fixtures Standings

Ashwin won the toss and elected to field first. None of the Grand Cholas’ batters were able to make a mark in the first innings, as the team could only post an under-par total of 140/9. Guess who was the hero for the Dragons with the ball? None other than skipper Ravichandran Ashwin. India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests bowled an incredible spell of 3/28 in his four overs to help the Dragons limit the Grand Cholas to an ordinary total. And just as we thought that was it from the skipper’s side, he opened the batting and smashed the bowlers all over the park, ending with an 83 to his name.

Ravichandran Ashwin For Dindigul Dragons in TNPL 2025

This isn’t the first time that Ravichandran Ashwin has contributed with both bat and ball in this season for the TNPL. He did something very similar against the Salem Spartans on June 22. He smashed a quickfire 35 off just 14 deliveries, and also bowled a spell of 3/22.

The off-spinner has scored a total of 275 runs in eight matches, with two fifties. Moreover, the most surprising thing is his strike rate. The Dindigul Dragons skipper has clocked at 162.7, a staggering strike rate. His highest score till now has been 83, which he has scored tonight against the Grand Cholas. In the bowling department, which is his main forte, he has taken 12 wickets with an economy of 7.13. Moreover, he achieved his best bowling figures against the Spartans, taking three wickets for just 22 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.