News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
CSK Star Shines in TNPL For Dindigul Dragons, Ignites Chances of Retention For IPL 2026
tamil-nadu-premier-league-tnpl

CSK Star Shines in TNPL For Dindigul Dragons, Ignites Chances of Retention For IPL 2026

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 2, 2025
2 min read

The Dindigul Dragons won the Eliminator beating the Trichy Grand Cholas by six wickets.

CSK Star Shines in TNPL For Dindigul Dragons, Ignites Chances of Retention For IPL 2026

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is currently running through a purple patch. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ace spinner has single-handedly carried the Dindigul Dragons past the Trichy Grand Cholas in the Eliminator of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. After bowling a tight three-wicket spell, the off-spin maestro went on to score a 48-ball 83 to take his team home. The Dragons were chasing a total of 141 against the Grand Cholas. 

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

163/8

Pamir Legends PAL

167/7

Pamir Legends beat Maiwand Champions by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

148/6

Mahipar Stars MPS

144/10

Hindukush Strikers won by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Saint George’s
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

244/10

Bangladesh BAN

167/10

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 77 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

142/4

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

127/5

BCC Spartan beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

149/3

Sofia Stars SOST

154/2

Sofia Stars beat MUS Akademik Ravens by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

120/7

Sofia Stars SOST

122/1

Sofia Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

119/2

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

123/3

MUS Akademik Ravens beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
Sofia Stars SOST

101/2

BCC Spartan BSP

99/7

Sofia Stars beat BCC Spartan by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

268/6

India U19 INDU19

274/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – United Kingdom
India tour of England, Test, 2025
England ENG

India IND

310/5

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

31/4

Indonesia Women INA-W

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Indonesia Women INA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Munster Reds MUR

170/6

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

152/1

Northern Knights beat Munster Reds by 72 runs (DLS method)

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
North West Warriors NWW

70/4

Leinster Lightning LLG

193/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Thunder Cats B THUB

10/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Lexus LEX

Team TGS TGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures
Live – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Piton Strikers PTS

41/0

Calabash Giants CBG

122/5

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
Dindigul Dragons DID

143/4

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

140/9

Dindigul Dragons beat Trichy Grand Cholas by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings

Ashwin won the toss and elected to field first. None of the Grand Cholas’ batters were able to make a mark in the first innings, as the team could only post an under-par total of 140/9. Guess who was the hero for the Dragons with the ball? None other than skipper Ravichandran Ashwin. India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests bowled an incredible spell of 3/28 in his four overs to help the Dragons limit the Grand Cholas to an ordinary total. And just as we thought that was it from the skipper’s side, he opened the batting and smashed the bowlers all over the park, ending with an 83 to his name. 

Ravichandran Ashwin For Dindigul Dragons in TNPL 2025

This isn’t the first time that Ravichandran Ashwin has contributed with both bat and ball in this season for the TNPL. He did something very similar against the Salem Spartans on June 22. He smashed a quickfire 35 off just 14 deliveries, and also bowled a spell of 3/22.

The off-spinner has scored a total of 275 runs in eight matches, with two fifties. Moreover, the most surprising thing is his strike rate. The Dindigul Dragons skipper has clocked at 162.7, a staggering strike rate. His highest score till now has been 83, which he has scored tonight against the Grand Cholas. In the bowling department, which is his main forte, he has taken 12 wickets with an economy of 7.13. Moreover, he achieved his best bowling figures against the Spartans, taking three wickets for just 22 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Dindigul Dragons
Ravichandran Ashwin
TNPL 2025
TNPL Eliminator
Trichy Grand Cholas
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Varun Chakravarthy showcased his batting skills during a crucial moment in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025.

KKR Bowling Hero Varun Chakravarthy Stars With Bat in TNPL 2025; Hits 6, 4 off Final Two Balls To Win Game [WATCH]

Under immense pressure, the mystery spinner took his team over the line with two cracking shots.
June 23, 2025
Darpan Jain
W, 0, W, W, W! Surya Anand Scripts Unbelievable Turnaround For Nellai Royal Kings in TNPL 2025

W, 0, W, W, W! Surya Anand Scripts Unbelievable Turnaround For Siechem Madurai Panthers in TNPL 2025

The Siechem Madurai Panthers beat the Nellai Royal Kings by 10 runs.
June 19, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Ravichandran Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons Cleared of Ball Tampering Allegations in TNPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons Cleared of Ball Tampering Allegations in TNPL 2025

The team was accused of ball tampering in the match against Madurai Panthers on June 14.
June 19, 2025
Amogh Bodas
DD vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Dindigul Dragons are a better side and have more utility players, so they should win.

DD vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

June 16, 2025
Darpan Jain
LKK vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: The Lyca Kovai Kings appear to have a stronger squad, so they should win the contest.

LKK vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

June 11, 2025
Darpan Jain
Top 5 Players From TNPL 2025 Who Will Be In The Radar of IPL Teams

Top 5 Players From TNPL 2025 Who Will Be In The Radar of IPL Teams

Here are five players from TNPL 2025 who could be on the radar of IPL franchises ahead of the 2026 season.
June 10, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.