CSK Star Shines in TNPL For Dindigul Dragons, Ignites Chances of Retention For IPL 2026

The Dindigul Dragons won the Eliminator beating the Trichy Grand Cholas by six wickets.
Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is currently running through a purple patch. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ace spinner has single-handedly carried the Dindigul Dragons past the Trichy Grand Cholas in the Eliminator of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. After bowling a tight three-wicket spell, the off-spin maestro went on to score a 48-ball 83 to take his team home. The Dragons were chasing a total of 141 against the Grand Cholas.
Ashwin won the toss and elected to field first. None of the Grand Cholas’ batters were able to make a mark in the first innings, as the team could only post an under-par total of 140/9. Guess who was the hero for the Dragons with the ball? None other than skipper Ravichandran Ashwin. India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests bowled an incredible spell of 3/28 in his four overs to help the Dragons limit the Grand Cholas to an ordinary total. And just as we thought that was it from the skipper’s side, he opened the batting and smashed the bowlers all over the park, ending with an 83 to his name.
This isn’t the first time that Ravichandran Ashwin has contributed with both bat and ball in this season for the TNPL. He did something very similar against the Salem Spartans on June 22. He smashed a quickfire 35 off just 14 deliveries, and also bowled a spell of 3/22.
The off-spinner has scored a total of 275 runs in eight matches, with two fifties. Moreover, the most surprising thing is his strike rate. The Dindigul Dragons skipper has clocked at 162.7, a staggering strike rate. His highest score till now has been 83, which he has scored tonight against the Grand Cholas. In the bowling department, which is his main forte, he has taken 12 wickets with an economy of 7.13. Moreover, he achieved his best bowling figures against the Spartans, taking three wickets for just 22 runs.
