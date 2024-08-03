Watch: Ashwin takes a stunning diving catch in Qualifier 2 of TNPL 2024

Dindigul Dragons captain Ravichandran Ashwin took a brilliant diving catch in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 on Friday, August 2. Qualifier 2 is underway between Dindigul and IDream Tiruppur

The Dindigul Dragons skipper Ravichandran Ashwin made a brilliant catch in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 clash against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, which took place on August 2 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium at Chepauk in Chennai. It was a complete display of the skillset of India's veteran off-spinner during the do-or-die game. The magnficent catch came during the sixth over of the IDream Tirrupur innings when star bowler Sandeep Warrier bowled the full-length ball on the middle and leg while star batter Amit Sathvik chipped in down of the ground.

Following the same, the 37-year-old cricketer ran to his left from the mid-on area, leaving everyone stunned and shocked with his fantastic skills during the knockout game. The lower middle-order batter nearly pulled off the catch of the showpiece event.



Meanwhile, India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been electric in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, as the sensational spinner went on to pick up 10 wickets in just seven matches with an economy rate of 7.27. While, with the bat, the stylish right-handed batter played a crucial knock of 57 runs on 35 balls in the elimination game against CSG to guide his side in Qualifier 2.

Dindigul Dragons set to lock horns against the Lyca Kovai Kings in the final showdown of the TNPL 2024

Amazingly, the lower middle-order batter smeared 69 runs off 30 balls at the top-order to help his side make it to the final showdown of the TNPL 2024. The legendary India cricketer piled up 69 runs, featuring eleven boundaries and three sixes, and reached his half century from just 25 balls in the first nine overs of the game.

Notably, the 37-year-old cricketer's blistering and fiery knock helped his side, the Dindigul Dragons, gun down Tamizhan's 108 run-total with nine wickets and nine overs to spare in the thrilling showdown. The result also guided the Dragons to qualify for the finals, where they will be facing defending champions Lyca Kovai Kings in Chennai on August 4.

