Watch: Rohit Sharma cheekily uses Sinhalese phrase to cheer on fielders

Rohit Sharma was heard using the phrase in the seventh over of Sri Lanka's innings when Axar Patel was bowling.

It's true that Rohit Sharma's appearance never creates a dull moment on the field. The Indian captain consistently makes sure to amuse the crowd with his silly antics on the field, no matter whether he is fielding or batting.

Rohit Sharma was once again at his hilarious best as Team India locked horns for the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, August 7. The veteran opener came up with a light-hearted idea to inspire his bowlers as India attempts to restrict Sri Lanka to a small score in the crucial match to level up the series against the hosts.

The Indian bowlers frequently expressed their admiration for captain Rohit Sharma, and the 37-year-old cricketer once again proved that by inspiring his bowlers with a Sinhala phrase. Rohit Sharma could be heard uttering the words when star spinner Axar Patel was bowling in the seventh over of Sri Lanka's innings.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma shares fun moment with ground staff ahead of 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Watch: Rohit Sharma could be heard uttering the words as Axar Patel was bowling in the seventh over

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma encouraging his bowlers with the Sinhala phrase 'අන්න හරි, මේක හරි,' just like the Sri Lankan fielders. pic.twitter.com/b5RujIc5Yf — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) August 7, 2024



One can hear Rohit Sharma cheering the left-arm spinner using a comment that reads, 'That's right, that's right' after he bowled the fifth ball of the over. Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper, was also caught chuckling after Team India captain used the Sinhala language.

Also Read: 'We are quality players of spin' - Washington Sundar defends batting collapse in ODI series vs Sri Lanka

Speaking about the game here, Sri Lanka are 183/3 in the 38th over of the game. Earlier, it was Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka who won the toss and invited visiting sides to field first in the game. Notably, after being opted to bat first, Sri Lanka opening batter Pathum Nissanka made 45 runs from 65 balls, while star batter Avishka Fernando made 96 runs to keep their side in the dominant spot of the game.

Also Read: Shardul Thakur reveals shabby treatment in Australia during historic 2021 Gabba Test

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube