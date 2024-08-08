Rohit Sharma scoffs at question around complacency in Indian team

Team India suffered a crushing 110-run loss to Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI, which took place on August 8 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The series resulted in a 0–2 loss. Failing to chase a decent 249-run target in the given 50 overs in Wednesday's game, the Indian batters were seen struggling against the Sri Lankan spinners, who dominated in all three ODIs and thwarted the strong visiting sides to clinch the series magnificently.

Notably, Team India batters were seen struggling massively against Sri Lanka's spinners throughout the series, and during the post-match presentation, skipper Rohit Sharma was asked if his side was a bit complacent. However, the skipper seems to be visibly unpleased with that question and has labelled it a joke.

It is a joke, when you are playing for India there is never going to be complacency: Rohit Sharma

The 37-year-old captain clarified they cannot be complacent while playing for Team India, and his captaincy won't make anyone feel complacent, and this would never be the case in the future as well. Meanwhile, the flamboyant opening batter accepted that Sri Lanka played a brand of cricket on their home soil and helped them win the series.

“I don't think it is a concern. But it is something we have to look at indivdually and as a gameplan. It is a joke, when you are playing for India there is never going to be complacency. When I am captain there is no chance of complacency. But you have to give credit to good cricket. Sri Lanka played better than us. We looked at the conditions and went with the combinations, there also guys who need to be looked at and hence the changes,” said Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation.

The Indian batters were seen perplexed by the Sri Lankan spinners, especially Dunith Wellalage, who got the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, and Shreyas Iyer in his initial spell before returning to complete his five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Team India's highest partnership was between Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav, which showcases the team's struggles against the spinners. Team India conceded their first series to Sri Lanka after 1997.

