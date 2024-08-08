Watch: Virat Kohli stares down, engages in verbal duel with Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli and Sri Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando were involved in a heated exchange during the third ODI of the ongoing series between the two teams at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli ended the Sri Lanka tour on a disappointing note with another low score with his bat, as the stylish right-handed batter was just able to rack up 20 runs in the series decider, which took place on August 7 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

The former India captain continued to struggle against the spin and became the victim of young and sensational hosts bowler Dunith Wellalage. The senior cricketer was just able to score 24, 14, and 20 runs in all three matches of the ODI series. However, not just this, the 35-year-old cricketer also got engaged in a verbal exchange with Asitha Fernando during India's innings.

Lafda between Virat Kohli and Asita Fernando 💀



Vintage charged up kohli is back ⚡ pic.twitter.com/hLi2puH3PU — KohliSensual (@KohliSensual06) August 7, 2024



Speaking about the game here, it was Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka who won the toss and invited Rohit Sharma and his men to bowl first in the game. After being opted to bat first, the home team hammered 248 runs in the given 50 overs. However, during the chase, Virat Kohli opened his account with a boundary through an edge off Fernando's delivery. Kohli went on to defend the third ball when Fernando said something to him on follow-through, to which the swashbuckling batter reacted and gave him a mouthful of hurling, charging towards him at the non-striker end where skipper Rohit Sharma was standing.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma scoffs at question around complacency in Indian team

Virat Kohli and Asitha Fernando were seen laughing while shaking their hands after the match

Interestingly, after the game, all seems to be well between the two stars, as Kohli and Fernando were seen laughing while shaking their hands, keeping everything to themselves to avoid the controversy. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's struggles against spinners continued. The RCB stalwart was trapped in front of star bowler Dunith Wellalage in the 24th over of the game.

Also Read: Watch: Rohit Sharma cheekily uses Sinhalese phrase to cheer on fielders

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube