Ashwin gives his opinion on 'Right to Match' card rule ahead of IPL 2025 retentions

India's star cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin feels that the Right to Match (RTM) card seems very unfair for the players. Notably, the RTM card allows the franchise to buy back the players in an auction if they match the final bid of the player they released. However, the Cricbuzz reports showcase that the IPL owners are very eager to have a plethora of RTM's for the IPL 2025. However, the veteran offspinner opened up about how RTM will only work in favour of the franchise that released the player, leaving the bidders extremely disappointed.

The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder's remark came after the RTM was discussed in the BCCI meeting, which took place on July 31st at the headquarter of the Indian Cricket Board situated at Churchgate in Mumbai. The 37-year-old cricketer went on to cite an example as to why he is against the RTM card and why he feels this is a very unfair rule for the players putting them into the daunting task.

There is nothing more unfair for a player than RTM: Ravichandran Ashwin

"There is nothing more unfair for a player than RTM. Because how has the RTM rule been so far? For example, there is a player called X. He is on a team called the Sunrisers. There is a player in the SunRisers. His current value is around five to six crores. He went to an auction. SunRisers have to buy the player back. So, the SunRisers will bid for the player at a base price of two crore," Ravichandran Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"KKR and the Mumbai Indians are bidding for the player. The bid is up to six crores. The player was sold to the Mumbai Indians for six crores. So, the SunRisers will bid for the player at six crores. The problem here is that SunRisers are happy," he added further.

What is RTM Card rule in the IPL Auction?

Talking about the rule here, the right-to Match card (RTM) allows the teams to purchase the unretained players who played for them at the highest bid amount the player has received in that auction. Meanwhile, the RTM Card rule is only allowed during the mega auction since teams can retain a smaller number of players with some kind of restriction in IPL history.

The RTM card is set to apply during the auction process when a player is being bid for. If the team can match the highest amount of the bid for the player they want to retain, then they aim to apply the rule to buy the player.

