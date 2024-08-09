BCCI decide on player retention rules ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction: Reports

In the latest developments around IPL 2025, there are reports that BCCI will continue with mega-auctions despite protests from several teams.

The Indian Cricket Board seems to have made their intentions very clear. According to Cricbuzz reports, the BCCI has made it clear that the IPL mega-auction is not going away anytime soon. Just a week ago, the Board of Control for Cricket in India met with all ten IPL franchise owners and held a discussion on a plethora of things. However, it was reported that the mega auctions and retention turned out to be the most contentious thing, with two IPL franchise owners engaging in heated conversations due to disagreements on the topic. This meeting took place on July 31 at the headquarters of the BCCI office, situated at Churchgate in Mumbai ahead of the IPL 2025.

It has been reported that the number of players that are allowed to be retained is directly related to the mega auction. Depending on its future, the franchise will be able to make short-term and long-term decisions. It was the main concern of the franchise owners that if a mega auction takes place every three years, they won't be able to invest in players and would rather go for stop-gap solutions.

BCCI sets to allow franchises to retain six players instead of four ahead of IPL 2025 mega-auction

This was the main issue raised by the owner of SRH Kavya Maran and the co-owner of KKR Shah Rukh Khan in the meeting. The teams have made it clear to BCCI that they have made huge progress since the last mega auction, which was back in the IPL 2022, and it would go to waste if they were allowed to retain just four players.

However, Cricbuzz reports that the BCCI won't do away with the IPL mega-auction but is willing to allow franchises to retain six players instead of four.

