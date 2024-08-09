After Gambhir for KKR, another IPL team set to lose their star head coach

The looming uncertainty over Gujarat Titans extends beyond the franchise management; their coach, Ashish Nehra, is also in a precarious position.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the Gujarat Titans franchise is all set to part ways with their head coach, Ashish Nehra, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025. The reports have revealed that the Gujarat Titans franchise is not going to extend Nehra's contract for next year's tournament as they have decided to revamp the entire coaching staff after they had a poor edition in the IPL 2025, where Shubman Gill and his men failed to make it to the playoffs.

The former India pacer joined the franchise as the head coach in 2022. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans went to win their inaugural edition as they defeated Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals to win the title at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. In addition to this, the side made it to the finals of the IPL 2023, but MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated them in the last two balls of the final game to become the fifth-time champions of the cash-rich league.

Gujarat Titans management plans to make some of these changes to staff ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction

It has been reported that the Gujarat Titans are considering a plethora of changes this time for the upcoming edition of the league. Vikram Solanki has been the director of cricket, while 2011 ODI World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten has served as the mentor and batting coach, but he has now become Pakistan's white-ball head coach after the conclusion of the IPL 2024.

The Gujarat Titans management plans to make some of these changes to staff ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. It is very likely that there will be some changes to the coaching structure in the next edition of the lucrative league.

