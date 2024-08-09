Extra pink ball game added to India's tour of Australia

India will have a two-day pink-ball warm-up match ahead of the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide when they face the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.

Team India is all set to play an additional fixture during their tour of Australia at the end of the year following confirmation of a two-day-night match against a Prime Minister's XI in Canberra. The game is slated to take place at Manuka Oval in the nation's capital on November 30 and December 1 and will fall during the first and second Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

This match will provide Team India with some match practice against Pink Ball and under lights ahead of the second Test of the series in Adelaide, which will be played under the same conditions. This is set to be India's fourth encounter with the Prime Minister's XI and the first clash in 20 years.

The 2024 Prime Minister's XI match will be a long celebration of Australia and India's long-running cricket ties that underpin the broader bilateral economic, cultural, and community links, while also adding to the immense excitement surrounding the tour. The last time Prime Minister Xi faced India back in 2004, Steve Waugh captained the hosts, which included men's national head coach Andrew McDonald, against an Indian side led by legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid.

Australia defeated India by 8 wickets in the previous day-night Test game played between both sides back in the 2020 series

The upcoming contest is going to be a day-night affair and will provide Team India with some match practice against the pink ball and under lights ahead of the second Test of the series in Adelaide, which will be played under the same conditions. Notably, Australia defeated India by 8 wickets in the previous day-night Test game played between both sides back in the 2020 series, and the Adelaide Oval Test this time around will be the second time the sides have used the pink ball.

