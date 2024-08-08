Star Bangladesh player doubtful for Pakistan Test tour

The political unrest in Bangladesh has cast doubts on Shakib Al Hasan's participation in the Test series against Pakistan. Bangladesh are slated to tour Pakistan for two Tests beginning from August 21 at Rawalpindi.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions in Bangladesh, the cricket team is all set to travel to Pakistan for the two matches of the Test series, which is set to commence on August 21 in Rawalpindi. According to Cricbuzz reports, there is doubt about former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan's presence in the forthcoming Test series. Meanwhile, Shakib had the desire to feature in the upcoming Test series. The all-rounder is currently part of the Global T20 Canada League 2024, and he was also part of Major League Cricket 2024 last month. The 38-year-old cricketer was expected to make his comeback in the Test series after being granted the NOC by BCB until August 12.

However, due to political turmoil in Bangladesh, his rendezvous seems quashed, and the political party, the Awami League Government, where Shakib Al Hasan was a lawmaker, fell off after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the country amid a rise. Meanwhile, there is a simmering dislike towards the public as well, with public figures associated with the government in Bangladesh. Shakib, who was a member of Parliament, saw his office burned and destroyed by the protesters. In addition to this, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's house was also set on fire by the public.

Also Read: Pakistan name new vice-captain for Bangladesh Test series

Before it was just about whether Shakib Al Hasan could come to Bangladesh and then travel to Pakistan: Reports

The star all-rounder's situation has been more challenging after the loss of a parliamentary seat on August 6 amid recent political unrest, which might also delay his return to Bangladesh. This situation may hamper his presence on the national team.

"Before it was just about whether he [Shakib] could come to Bangladesh and then travel to Pakistan. He's been playing cricket but in a format where he has to score quickly in short time. And even though he knows how to play longer matches, there's a concern about whether he can handle the physical demands [of Test cricket]," BCB official said being quoted by Sportskeeda.

Also Read: Former RCB player reveals his favourite team to play against

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube