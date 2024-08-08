Former RCB player reveals his favourite team to play against

India veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2024, has recently revealed that his favourite opponent in international cricket is playing against his fiercest rival, Pakistan. Notably, the India vs. Pakistan showdown is one of the most followed cricket rivalries, and most of their matches end with a nail-biting contest. The Indian wicketkeeper batter last featured against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the iconic MCG in Australia, where Virat Kohli helped India thwart Babar Azam and his men to open India's account with a great win in their first match of Group A.

The Men in Green posted 159/6 in the given 20 overs. However, during the chase, Team India was reduced to 30/4 in the powerplays, but Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 82 runs and pulled the game back when it was gone in the powerplay itself. However, Dinesh Karthik was unable to make an impact in the crucial last over following Hardik Pandya's dismissal and was stumped out, where he was expected to do most of the damage to Pakistan bowlers to help India win the game. After him, Ravichandran Ashwin played a winning shot to help India win the game.

In the same vein, Dinesh Karthik, who had donned the commentary hat after his retirement, revealed that the India-Pakistan rivalry is very high, which makes watching the contest thrilling. The former RCB stalwart feels that it's always fun for him to play against the Green Army.

"My favourite team to play against is Pakistan because there was so much fan following and the rivalry was so high always. It was always a lot of fun playing a game against Pakistan. When you do well against them, its even better," Dinesh Karthik said.

