Watch: Virat Kohli gifts signed kit to Kusal Mendis after series loss

The moment between Virat Kohli and Kusal Mendis provided the fans with a glimpse of the reasons to find joy even following India's defeat to the Lanka Lions after 27 years.

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli and Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis are bona fide champions. And even though they don't face each other on the cricket field that often, the two share profound mutual respect and admiration for each other. It is no secret that Kusal Mendis has long regarded Virat Kohli as a role model, even before he ascended to his superstar status today in the cricketing world.

And on Wednesday night, the latest chapter of Virat Kohli-Kusal Mendis camaraderie was written after Sri Lanka's sensational win over India in the third and final ODI, which took place on August 7 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Watch: Virat Kohli gifted the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter, Kusal Mendis, an autographed jersey

Kusal Mendis wanted Virat Kohli's Jersey, King Kohli himself came and gifted his signed Jersey to Mendis after yesterday's match.❤️



- KING KOHLI IS A GEM, WHAT A GUY. 🐐pic.twitter.com/jzxKPNcFHP



Virat Kohli gifted the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batter an autographed jersey. This gesture of the former India captain drew loud cheers from the fans who had tuned up to witness the last match of the Sri Lanka tour, and while it's regrettable that the match ended as one-sided, the hosts went on to crush Rohit Sharma and his men in the last game to win the series by 2-0 after the series opener ended in a thrilling tie.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka hammered Team India by 110 runs in the third and final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-0 in Colombo. Chasing a 249-run target, India started strong, with Rohit Sharma's hitting the boundaries but crumbling against Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage. The Men in Blue were bowled out for 138 in just 26.1 overs, which seems to be a disappointing start to India's preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025.

