'India's bowling is zero' - Former Pakistan pacer makes big statement after India's ODI series loss

Former Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan criticised Team India's bowling performance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which culminated on August 7 at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo with a 0-2 loss. Notably, Sri Lanka defeated India in a bilateral series after the Men in Blue lost their crucial third ODI on Wednesday. The home team won the match by 110 runs after outlasting Team India by 138 runs. The visiting teams were unable to bowl out the Lanka Lions once in the whole ODI series.

Interestingly, Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka opted to bat first after winning the toss in all three games on the pitches that kept crumbling as the game progressed. Though their bowlers took tremendous advantage of this, it must be admitted that the Indian team didn't appear to be quite formidable in any of the three crucial matches. In a similar vein, veteran Pakistani cricketer Junaid Khan slammed Team India's bowling attack, claiming that it would be useless without top fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The former left-arm bowler then questioned his fan base about whether they agreed with the same opinion, triggering a fierce debate in the comments section between the two biggest cricket fans in the history of the sport.

Without Bumrah, India’s bowling is zero: Junaid Khan



Taking to X, the former left-arm pacer wrote:

"Would you agree? Without Bumrah, India’s bowling is zero... #INDvSL #SLVSIND."

Though Team India ranked as the highest-ranked ODI side in the recent ICC rankings, the Lanka Lions exposed their vulnerability against the formidable spin attack on such challenging ground in Colombo, batting first in all three matches and bowling out them. It appears that star bowler Jasprit Bumrah was clearly missed by Rohit Sharma and his men throughout the ODI series. Team India's right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been their biggest supporter in all forms of the game, but once again, his absence leads the team to lose a crucial match.

