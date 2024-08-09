Never England, Ricky Ponting hints at coaching role in new IPL franchise for 2025 season

Ricky Ponting has revealed he will not consider any approach to become England's white-ball coach as the Australia great considers his coaching future in the IPL and around the world.

The 2003 ODI World Cup-winning captain revealed that he is not much interested in taking on the duties of international cricket as he has a lot of commitments on his plate at this crucial moment. Ponting revealed that international duties take a lot of burden, which didn't allow him to take England's white-ball head coach spot.

"No, I wouldn't ever consider doing that actually. I'm on record saying that international jobs for me right now are not really where my life is at as there's just so much more time taken up with an international job," Ponting remarked when asked if he would consider the England white-ball coaching position.

Former Australia captain Ponting, who just completed a successful tournament in the USA as the title-winning head coach of the Washington Freedom, who defeated the San Francisco Unicorns in the final showdown of Major League Cricket 2024, has the contract for the commentary roles as well as coaching. Despite that, the 49-year-old cricketer aims to mark his comeback in the IPL 2025 as the new head coach. Notably, the Delhi Capitals have sacked him after seven years as Rishabh Pant and his men failed to win the title.

I'd love to coach again in the IPL: Ricky Ponting

In the same vein, Ricky Ponting said that he has had a great time in the IPL as a coach of the Mumbai Indians as well as the Delhi Capitals. The three-time ICC World Cup winner accepted that he failed to take DC to the pinnacle of the level in the past seven years and didn't allow him to bring some silverware to the team.

"I'd love to coach again in the IPL. I've had a great time every year that I've been involved, whether that was in the early days as a player or the couple of years I had at Mumbai as head coach there. And then I've had seven seasons at Delhi, which unfortunately didn't really work out the way that I would have wanted and certainly the way that the franchise would have wanted," he added further.

