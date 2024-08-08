Watch: Mumbai Indians pacer deceives Andre Russell with unplayable slower ball in The Hundred

Andre Russell has had a mixed The Hundred 2024 tournament so far. The power-packed batter, playing for the London Spirit, looked good against the Trent Rockets in a crucial game, but he faltered when it mattered the most.

West Indies power hitter Andre Russell's stint in The Hundred Men's 2024 has been ordinary so far. The London Spirit's power-hitting batter seemed to be on top of a crucial game against the Trent Rockets, but he fell when it mattered the most. The London Spirit was required to chase 167 runs to topple the Trent Rockets in the 20th match of the showpiece event, which took place on August 7 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Notably, London Spirit batter Keaton Jennings showed resistance at the top after hammering 31 runs from 18 balls, but the London squad needed their power hitter, Russell, to finish off the crucial game.

The Spirit lost the game by 22 runs as Rocket Star bowler Luke Wood bowled a perfect slower ball to beat the batter. Russell looked quick coming off the bat, batting at 23 off 15 and featuring one four and two sixes with a solid strike rate of 154, but Wood had a different plan.

Russell was much too early in his slog when the left-arm seamer and Mumbai Indians star bowled a slower ball with the back of his hand. The bails collapsed, but the ball stayed low. The legendary West Indies star had to fall on his knees as Wood clinched the victory for his team.

Watch: Andre Russell had to fall on his knees as Luke Wood clinched the victory for Trent Rockets

A massive moment for Trent Rockets! 🙌



Luke Wood bowls Andre Russell ❌#TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/GVuL9fKTDq — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 7, 2024



Speaking about the game here, the Trent Rockets defeated the London Spirits by 22 runs in the crucial game. Star batters Alex Hales and Tom Banton made 68 and 36 runs, respectively, to help the Trent Rockets post 166/4 in the given 100 balls. However, during the chase, the London Spirit made 144 runs before bundling out.

