Watch: Andre Russell slams humungous 107m six in The Hundred

Seeing their great batter hit gigantic sixes remains what draws the eye of fans in the era of limited-ball cricket. In the same vein, West Indies power hitter Andre Russell showcased his classic style by twirling a 107-meter six against Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan during the Trent Rockets vs. London Spirits game of the Men's Hundred Tournament 2024 at Trent Bridge, which took place on August 7.

English star batter Alex Hales hit 68 off 42 balls, and Tom Banton struck 36 off 25 for the Trent Rockets, who had a strong batting display. The squad posted 166/4 after a great batting display from 100 balls in the game.

However, during the chase, the London Spirits experienced trouble starting out, as the star opening batter, Michael-Kyle Pepper, was out for just two runs. However, Keaton Jennings made 31 runs while Matthew Critchely hammered 37 runs from 30 balls to help his side keep in the dominant position. However, it was Rashid Khan who grabbed three wickets to change the momentum of the game.

Meanwhile, West Indies and London Spirit star batter Andre Russell hit first with a tremendous 107-meter six off Rashid Khan shortly after he came to bat. Trent Rockets spinner Rashid delivered a tossed-up ball into an off-stump on the 49th delivery. Russell skilfully judged the line, looking for a six when he cleared his front leg. With terrific power, he sent the ball flying over deep mid-wicket, showcasing his perfect timing. Russell's monstrous six took Rashid with surprise as he witnessed it fly off 107 meters and land far beyond the stadium box. Rashid's smile seemed cheeky. Cricket fans were quick to notice the moment and debate the remarkable shot on social media.

Watch: Russell's monstrous six took Rashid with surprise as he witnessed it fly off 107 meters and land far beyond the stadium box

Andre Russell needs little introduction.



But if you are new to #TheHundred, here's what he's all about! 👇#RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/5bVchL9nfZ — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 7, 2024

