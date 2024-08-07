Afghanistan top-order batter banned for 5 years from all cricket for fixing involvement

Afghanistan's top order batter Ihsanullah Janat has been banned from cricket for five years for involvement in corrupt activities.

Afghanistan's top-order batter, Ihsanullah Janat, has been banned from all forms of cricket activities for five years for corruption. The news was revealed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board on Wednesday. The Board further revealed that breaches of the ACB's and ICC's anti-corruption codes were committed during the second edition of the Kabul Premier League earlier this year.

The 26-year-old cricketer was in the action for the Shamshad Eagles in the Kabul Premier League and went on to pile up magnificent 72 runs in the four innings with an average of 18 and a solid strike rate of over 150. However, his side finished at the bottom of the points table with just one win from the six matches they had played so far.

Meanwhile, Janat has played 20 international matches for the Afghan camp across all three formats. After his debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare back in February 2017, he has appeared 15 more times in the same format, scoring 307 runs while also getting the chance to play three Test matches and one T20I game.

A massive blow to not only the Janat but also the Afghanistan cricket team!

It seems to be a big and massive blow to not only the Janat but also the Afghanistan cricket team. The ACB could also do without the reliability issues it will raise with the KPL, which it's trying quite hard to promote and grow. Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Cricket Board also confirmed that they are investigating the rest of the three players for match-fixing after finding Janat guilty.

"Janat was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which involves improper influence or efforts to fix the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of a match. In light of this violation, he has been handed a five-year ban from all cricket-related activities. Janat has admitted to the charges and confessed to his involvement in corrupt activities," the ACB said in a statement.

