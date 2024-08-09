Key fast bowler set to make return for India in Bangladesh Tests

Team India's star cricketer Mohammed Shami seems to have made great progress in his recovery to mark his comeback in the national team. The right-arm pacer sustained the injuries during the ODI World Cup 2023 and his recovery from an ankle injury that has sidelined him from cricket since November last year. According to ESPNCricinfo, the star player is set to make his comeback in the Bangladesh Test series, which is set to take place during India's home season.

It has been reported that the selectors have been apprised of Shami's progress and decision on whether he should play at least one of the Duleep Trophy matches commencing on September 5 to safeguard his fitness. Notably, the 33-year-old cricketer's presence in the upcoming Test series will boost India's Test rankings in the WTC Cycle 2023-2025 and help them topple Australia, who are currently enjoying the top spot.

Rohit Sharma and his men aim to reach the final of the WTC Final for the third straight time

Rohit Sharma and his men aim to reach the final of the WTC Final 2025 for the third straight time, as they have yet to win the title despite reaching the finals of the WTC 2021 and WTC 2023. Meanwhile, Shami played a big role in the ODI World Cup 2023, especially in the clash against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the showpiece event, where he picked up seven crucial wickets to defeat the strong Kiwis.

Moahmmed Shami might repeat his role in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh and the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy to help India get a spot in the WTC Final 2025. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru. Last month, the star seamer resumed his bowling for the first time since his injuries and seems confident enough to mark his comeback with the national team.

