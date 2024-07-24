Delhi Capitals star climbs to career-best third place in ICC Test Rankings

He was bought by the IPL franchise at last December's mini-auction in Dubai.

A Delhi Capitals (DC) star has managed to register his career-best rankings, climbing to third place in the recently released ICC Test batter rankings.

England batter Harry Brook, who was bought by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) at last December's mini-auction in Dubai has seen the rise following his impressive performance in the second Test of the three-match series against the West Indies.

Brook registered scores of 36 and 109 in Nottingham and advanced four places while helping England wrap up the series early with a 2-0 lead.

Brook made his debut in the IPL during the 2023 season, after being acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13.25 crore, largely due to his impressive power-hitting in T20Is in Pakistan the previous year.

In his first season, Brook managed to score 190 runs in 11 matches with a strike rate of 123.37 in his first IPL season. Notably, one of his innings included an unbeaten 100 from 55 balls against KKR.

However, he didn't feature in IPL 2024 after opting out due to his grandmother's death.

Three Indians in Top 10 ICC Test batter rankings

Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, teammates of Brook, have also seen notable improvements in the latest weekly update of the men's rankings.

Dynamic left-hander Duckett has climbed six spots to 16th place following his scores of 71 and 76. Pope, who was named Player of the Match, has moved up from 29th to 21st position with his innings of 121 and 51.

Interestingly, three Indian batters still remain in the top ten in the longest format—Rohit Sharma (7th), Yashasvi Jaiswal (8th), and Virat Kohli (10th). However, Rohit has dropped one place to 7th in the latest update.

On the other hand, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin maintains his position as the top-ranked Test bowler globally with a total tally of 870 points.

