Adam Zampa opens up on maiden IPL experience with RCB and getting a reality check

Australia's star cricketer Adam Zampa made his Indian Premier League debut back in 2016 for Rising Pune Supergiant and went on to etch his name in the history of the league owing to his deadliest bowling spells, which caught attention. The star spinner took a six-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad and was named one of the best bowlers till 2019. In the same vein, Adam Zampa has opened up about his maiden experience and his feelings when we got the chance to bowl RCB stalwarts Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. His confidence was extremely high after getting the crucial wickets of Kohli and Villiers in his first edition of the league.

The Aussie superstar revealed that he got the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers before getting a six-fer against SRH in his debut IPL league. The 32-year-old cricketer revealed that he felt he would go to a much higher price after the magnificent IPL 2016 edition; however, this wasn't the case at all for him, and he got to know the reality.

"I got my debut, bowled to Virat for the first time, got De Villiers out twice in two balls and then the next game was the six-fer and then you're like they're obviously going to pick me up because of the six-fer. Then you go back and you're like I just got to have a solid year. And then I had a stinker and never got a multi-million dollar payday from the IPL," Adam Zampa said on The Final Word Cricket Podcast.

I always wanted to be a part of the IPL: Adam Zampa

The leg spinner further revealed that he was just having a bit of international experience, but he was very desperate to be part of the cash-rich league. However, the Aussie star didn't get many chances to be part of the league. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa has played 14 IPL matches in IPL history and has 21 scalps to his name with an economy rate of 7.74.

"I had a bit of international experience before that (IPL debut) and I always wanted to be a part of the IPL. I went through all kinds of emotions right from how good it is just to be a part of to I am sick of this just get me home I am not playing," he added further.

