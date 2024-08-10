He wants to win the IPL as captain: Baba Indrajith on star Indian player

The Dindigul Dragons have made history by clinching their maiden Tamil Nadu Premier League title in the 2024 edition, and it seems that most of the credit for the win goes to their skipper Ravichandran Ashwin. Baba Indrajith, a key player and a notable batter from the Dragons team, has recently lauded Ravichandran Ashwin's leadership and his crucial role, which have guided them to win the title.

Ravichandran Ashwin made a great contribution in the recently concluded TNPL 2024, finishing fifth on the highest-run getter list, as the stylish right-handed batter went on to make 252 runs with a solid strike rate of 152 and played a huge role in helping his side become the champions. The side earlier defeated CSG in the eliminator clash before thrashing IDD in Qualifier 2. Ravichadran Ashwin and his men defeated defending champions LKK in the final show to win their first ever title.

In the same vein, Baba Indrajith revealed that India's veteran offspinner has great skills that make him a great leader. Indrajit further revealed how India's star played a great role in guiding his side to become the winners in the final showdown. He said that Ravichandran Ashwin has the dream to lead the side in IPL history and win the trophy.

I think he has the dream to win an IPL trophy as a captain, so why not: Baba Indrajith

"Of course, everyone will see him as a captain, he has a very good cricketing brain. He’s always thinking of getting one up over the batter or the bowler. He has all the leadership qualities, I think he has the dream to win an IPL trophy as a captain, so why not," said Indrajith.

Baba Indrajith revealed that the 37-year-old cricketer was not only involved with players on the field but supported them off the field as well. He feels that Ashwin's support was even greater as compared to that of the head coach of the team.

"His involvement was not just in his skills but other players' skills as well, not just on-field but off-field as well. In the last 30-35 days, including the camp [10 days], he was involved throughout. I don’t think even a head coach would have done as much as him," he added further.

