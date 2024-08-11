'You f**king did it already' - Former RCB player lashes out at former Aussie cricketers for rude remarks

Australia's star cricketer Adam Zampa has opened up about his frustration at the former Aussie stars for being overly critical of the national team's performance. The former Australian cricketers have been vocal in their criticism of the current national squad during their media careers. Among them are the legends and former skippers such as Michael Clarke and Matthew Hayden.

The most scathing attack came from Australian legend Mitchell Johnson, who questioned whether there was a need to give a farewell test to Aussie star opening batter David Warner as the left-handed batter was going through poor form in the later stages of his cricketing career and wasn't able to produce big numbers in the red ball game. The Aussie star was also involved in the infamous sandpaper scandal back in 2018, which sparked a huge controversy, and still people mock him for the scandal.

There was a bit of time there where people were going really hard for us: Adam Zampa

In the same vein, Australian white ball specialist Adam Zampa slams former cricketers for criticising the current national squad on every little thing. The 32-year-old cricketer didn't mince his words while answering the brute assessments of his teammates from the former Aussie legends, which demoralises them a lot.

Also Read: Watch: Aiden Markram gives Jason Holder a send-off after taking down his off-stump

"The way that I see it is, when ex-players come out, it’s almost like they’re talking about it on a big WhatsApp group or something, like 'let’s all back each other up and say the same s**t'. There was a bit of time there where people were going really hard for us, and for an Australian cricketer looking forward to what I think I’m going to be like when I’m done … I’m like, ‘what are they doing?," Adam Zampa said.

Adam Zampa feels that former Australian cricketers should come out and support them by understanding them, rather than lashing out at them for their mistakes.

"Just be thoughtful and actually try and help, and understand what it’s like to be a professional cricketer … you f***ing did it already, so why are you being such a f***wit about it?," he added further.

Notably, a plethora of former Australian cricketers slammed Pat Cummins and his men during the ODI World Cup 2023 after the side suffered defeats in the first two matches against India and South Africa, respectively. However, the Men in Yellow made a terrific comeback from the third game and defeated Proteas and India in the semi-final and final showdown to become the champions.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: Watch: Lungi Ngidi shushes Jayden Seales, mocks him with 'chirping' action after cleaning him up

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube