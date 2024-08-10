'People will say average is 46' - Australia limited-overs spinner hopeful of Test cricket action

Adam Zampa retains hope of wearing the baggy green, confident that his game would stand up in Tests despite a lack of first-class cricket over the last six years.

Australia's star cricketer, Adam Zampa, seems to have not given up on his dream of wearing baggy green for his country in Test cricket. The star spinner seems very confident that he has a realistic chance of playing in the red-ball format in Australia in the future. The white-ball specialist feels that this hectic white-ball schedule has not really allowed him to make his appearance in the red-ball game for his national side.

In the same vein, the 32-year-old cricketer feels that he still has a realistic chance to earn a spot in Test cricket. The leg spinner feels that if he had been making the appearance for Shield Cricket, then he must be part of Test Cricket owing to his performances.

"I think, realistically, [I'm] still a chance to play Test cricket. If I was playing a lot of Shield cricket right now with the way I'm bowling, the bowler I am, think I'd be fine, I'd be doing really well. The few games I have played in the last couple of years are suggestive of that," he told the Final Word podcast.

With Australian selectors not knowing about picking up two spinners in the Test cricket at home conditions, Zampa can expect to play in the Test cricket for Australia in the Sri Lankan series, which is slated to take place next year. However, the 32-year-old cricketer feels that he needs to improve on his first-class numbers, as they do not make great reading when it comes to bowling figures.

Adam Zampa also accepted that he would be the subject of criticism owing to his poor stats, which the people of his nation won't easily accept. The 2023 ODI World Cup-winning member is confident about his performance in Test cricket.

"Even if I do get picked in the upcoming subcontinent tours, people will say, well his record is averaging 46 with the ball, it's not good enough, people will say that I'm sure, but if I do get picked I'll know that the way I feel like I'm bowling, it'll be fine," he added further.

Zampa is currently part of the Oval Invincibles in the ongoing Men's Hundred Tournament 2024 so far and a joint leading wickettaker in the showpiece event.

