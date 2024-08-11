Watch: Aiden Markram gives Jason Holder a send-off after taking down his off-stump

South Africa star all-rounder Aiden Markram gave West Indies cricketer Jason Holder a perfect send-off just after taking his off-stump in the first innings on Day four of the first Test match between South Africa and the West Indies taking place in Port of Spain.

South Africa star all-rounder Aiden Markram gave West Indies cricketer Jason Holder a perfect send-off just after taking his off-stump in the first innings on Day four of the first Test match between South Africa and the West Indies taking place in Port of Spain. Jason Holder was looking good in the game, but his innings came to an end after the brilliant delivery from the South African spinner. Holder, who was looking to do most of the damage to the Proteas bowler, was just able to make 36 runs from 61 balls featuring four boundaries. Notably, his wicket cost much to the hosts as they fell short of 124 runs in the first inning of the game.

Speaking about the game here, it was South African skipper Temba Bavuma who won the toss and invited the host to field first in the game. Notably, after being opted to bat first, the South African side posted 357 runs before being bundled out of the game. Star opening batter Tony de Zorzi hammered 78 runs from 145 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes, with a solid strike rate of 54. In addition, skipper Bavuma also hammered 86 runs to help the Proteas stand in the dominant spot.

However, during the chase, West Indies openers Brathwaite and Louis made 35 runs each and gave the team a decent start. Following them, Carty also hammered 42 runs, while Hodge made 25 runs in the middle order. Meanwhile, it was power hitter Jason Holder who was looking extremely terrific and the biggest threat to the Proteas, but Aiden Markram bowled out for 36 runs, which allowed them to just make 233 runs. South Africa is currently leading by 154 runs at the end of Day 4.

