'Bloody disgrace': Camera crew lashes out at Star Sports for not clearing T20 World Cup dues

A camera crew member has lashed out at the official broadcaster, Star Sports, for not clearing up the 2024 T20 World Cup dues so far. The cameraman, named Jeremy Milani, took to social platform Linkdlen and lashed out at broadcasting company Star Sports.

Jeremy Milani revealed that Star Disney India has not settled the payment for the marquee event, despite the event concluding on June 29 in Barbados. He further stated that the company promised them to make their payments within 30 days after the completion of the project, but it was more than that. Milani sent a plethora of emails to the company, which went on to ignore him and leave him alone. The cameraman also revealed that one of his friends was asked to arrive ahead of his contract date, but Star Disney India denied his pay for those advance days.

"This event ended around June 28 and the contracts stated within 30 days after the completion of the event. In fact some of the crew ended duties on June 16. Despite several emails from certain crew to Star India, they have had zero or limited response. In fact, one crew member who was asked to arrive 4 days ahead of his start date has now been refused payment for those days too (despite not even being paid yet for the rest of his contract.)," Jeremy Milani wrote on Linkdlen.

Melani slammed the company and wanted the public's support for freelancers through his long social media post. However, he later accepted that Star Disney India is not the only company that uses freelancers, but a plethora of others companies also misuse people and hide things on social media. He lastly asked for help from the ICC and tagged them in the post to show the reality.

"Yes I’m exposing Star India because it’s this kind of crap that causes freelancers to ask for payment upfront. To try and go after them with a lawyer is also not easy since they are based in India. They are not the only company in India that’s causing payment delays when it comes to cricket crew. This is starting to happen more and more lately. It’s now got to a stage to expose these companies and how poorly they handle things on social media. The ICC needs to be aware of the bs these companies are pulling on broadcast crews," he added further.

