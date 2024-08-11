Former India opener gives brutal reply to Michael Vaughan on social media

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer and former England captain Michael Vaughan are known for their witty interactions on social media, often engaging in friendly banter on a range of topics.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer hilariously took a dig at former England star Michael Vaughan in a fun banter. The two former batters have always brought up humorous and sarcastic statements over the years to take the dig at each other, especially on Twitter. This time around too, they have once again exchanged a funny banter with each other.

Notably, Rohit Sharma and his men crumbled against Sri Lanka spinners in the recently concluded ODI series by 0-2 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The Men in Blue failed to chase down 231 runs in the series opener, despite needing just one run with two wickets in hand, and were able to draw the game. The visiting side lost the second ODI game by 32 runs before losing the third and final ODI by 110 runs. The Sri Lankan spinners took 27 wickets throughout the series and managed to bundle them out in all three matches to make history.

In the same vein, former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and started questioning Wasim Jaffer after India's defeat in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. However, the table quickly turned, and it was the English star who found himself in the middle of the controversy after receiving some good-natured trolling from the former India opener in the response.

Vaughan asked the former India batter Jaffer about the result of the India vs. Sri Lanka series, seemingly taking dig at him for Rohit Sharma and Co.'s loss. The Indian star sent an Ashes humiliation reply, reminding him of the poor record that England have had in Australia in the Test series for over 12 years.

"Hi Wasim ..What was the recent ODI series result in Sri Lanka? I have been away and missed it. Hope all is well," Vaughan responded after Jaffer posted about Q&A session on X.

I'll put it in Ashes terms for you Michael. Ind won as many games in that series as the Tests Eng have won in Aus in last 12 years 😏 https://t.co/R0JZzl062x — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 11, 2024



"I'll put it in Ashes terms for you Michael. Ind won as many games in that series as the Tests Eng have won in Aus in last 12 years," Jaffer replied.

