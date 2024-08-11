'Plenty of changes' - Former RCB player feels India's team structure will change for 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has opened up about Team India's preparation for the upcoming marquee events, including the Champions Trophy 2025 and the ODI World Cup 2027. The wicketkeeper batter feels that there will be a lot of changes in the team from the recently concluded Sri Lankan series for the Champions Trophy set to take place in Pakistan next year. Rohit Sharma and his men suffered a 0-2 defeat against Sri Lanka in the ODI series.

Notably, the Men in Blue failed to chase down 231 runs in the series opener despite needing just one run from the two wickets in hand, resulting in the tie. Following that, they went on to lose the second ODI by 32 runs before losing by 110 runs in the final ODI at Colombo. The Indian cricket team lost 27 wickets to Sri Lankan spinners while failing to bundle them out even once, while the hosts bowled out India throughout the series and put great pressure on them.

We'll see a slightly different unit than just what played in Sri Lanka: Dinesh Karthik

In the same vein, Dinesh Karthik feels that the Men in Blue should focus on the Test matches at this moment, as they are set to face Bangladesh, Australia, and England before February 2025. In addition, the cricketer-turned-commentator feels that Rohit Sharma will make a slight difference in the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy in 2025. The former RCB stalwart also lavished praise on the Indian cricket team, calling them a beast.

"Hello, DK. What do the youngsters need to do so that the team is ready for Champions Trophy and next ODI World Cup?" a fan asked.

"Well, let's start with Champions Trophy. For a start, there's a lot of Test matches from here on. So we will see plenty of changes by the time the next series comes around, which is against England next year. So there is time for that. We'll see a slightly different unit than just what played in Sri Lanka. There will be a few changes. But I can tell you, India is getting to that place where, when they come for the big events, they're a different beast altogether," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

