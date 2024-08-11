Skipper Shakib Al Hasan refuses to show up for toss: Bangla Tigers eliminated from Global T20 Canada; CEO comments on controversy

Bangla Tigers Mississauga have finally been eliminated from the Global T20 Canada tournament after much drama in the eliminator match. The Toronto Nationals have advanced to the qualifiers.

A big controversy took place in the Global T20 Canada 2024 after skipper Shakib Al Hasan of the side Bangla Tigers Mississauga refused to play the super over in the eliminator clash. Notably, the Bangla Tigers and Toronto National were set to play the elimination clash, but rain played spoilsport in the crucial game, and the match wasn't played. However, it seems that the Bangla Tigers will qualify for Qualifier 2 owing to their higher rankings in the points table of the showpiece event as well as having won the league fixture between the two sides.

But the match referee decided to conduct a super-over to decide which side of the do-or-die clash would make it to the next round. The referee tried to explain to Shakib Al Hasan the rule to decide the final winner of the elimination clash, but the star all-rounder refused to play it as he felt that it was quite unfair to the team. The 38-year-old Bangladesh star was claiming that his side had directly made it to the next round. Unfortunately, Shakib Al Hasan's decision to not play the super over cost the team heavily, as the Toronto Nationals were declared the final winners of the game and thus made it to Qualifier 2.

Toronto Nationals also won Qualifier 2 and is now set to face the Montreal Tigers in the final showdown

Meanwhile, Global T20 Canada released the statement and confirmed that, as per the norms and regulations of the team, a super over was decided to be played, but the skipper refused it, which allowed Toronto Camp to make it to the next round. Interestingly, the Toronto side also won Qualifier 2 and is now set to face the Montreal Tigers in the final showdown.

"At the time for the toss, the Toronto Nationals captain was present, but the Bangla Tigers team refused to appear. The match referee explained the plausible consequences of the said action to the captain and thereafter the umpire subsequently called off the match. Based on the report of the match referee, the Tournament Technical Committee unanimously decided to award the match to the Toronto Nationals who advanced to play the Brampton Wolves in the second qualifier," read the statement.

Also Read: 'World's best batter' - Not Virat Kohli, Former Pakistan pacer picks this Indian player as the best batter at present

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube