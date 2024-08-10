Watch: KKR star sends ball out of the stadium with smashing six

England's swashbuckling opener Phil Salt smashed a monstrous six to reach his half-century in The Hundred on Friday, August 9. The Lord’s in London hosted the game between London Spirit and Manchester Originals.

England star opening batter Phil Salt struck a huge six to reach the half-century mark in the 23rd match of the Men's Hundred Tournament 2024, which took place between the London Spirit and Manchester Originals on August 9 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium in London. The stunning shot was executed off the 67th ball in the innings of the Manchester Originals.

A short ball outside off was delivered by Olly Stone, and following that, top-order batter Phil Salt smashed it deep into an oversquare leg for a massive six. The shot went outside the cricket stadium, and Phil Salt hit his half-century mark in style. The video of his stunning shot has gone viral and has drawn the attention of fans all over the world. The stylish right-handed batter seems to be in great form in the shortest format of the game since the start of the year.

Watch the full video here:



Phil Salt was named Player of the Match for this crucial encounter on Friday

Speaking about the game here, the Manchester Originals posted 135/5 in the given 100 balls of the game. Skipper Phil Salt gave them a great start as the KKR batter went on to hammer 58 runs from 41 balls, featuring four boundaries and two sixes with a solid strike rate of 142. Following him, Max Holden and Paul Walter also made 38 and 15 runs, respectively, to help his side stand in the dominant spot.

Also Read: He wants to win the IPL as captain: Baba Indrajith on star Indian player

However, during the chase, London Spirit batter Keaton Jennings made an unbeaten 61 runs from 50 balls, while star middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer made 44 runs from 35 balls. However, they fell short as they were able to manage just 123 runs and lost the crucial game by 12 runs to the Originals.

Also Read: 'People will say average is 46' - Australia limited-overs spinner hopeful of Test cricket action

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube